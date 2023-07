On the first day of the event on Saturday, Iran’s athletes Ali Ahmadivafa (55kg) and Reza Gitasi (63) took gold medals.

The Iranian sportsmen Alireza Abdevali (77kg), Abolfazl Chobani (87kg) and Fardin Hedayati (130kg) received bronze medals.

Asian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships kicked off in Amman, Jordan today and will come to an end on July 20.

