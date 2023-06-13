Iran freestyle wrestlers win title in U17 Asian Championships

The U17 Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan ended on Tuesday with the Iranian freestyle team becoming the champions after winning medals in all categories.

The Iranian freestyle wrestling team won 6 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 1 bronze medal in all weight categories and stood in first place on the podium of the Asian Championship.

The Iranian team clinched the title with 225 points cleared at the top of the table, followed by the Indian team with 180 and Kazakhstan with 158 points in second and third places, respectively.

The Iranian team stood in fourth place with 1 gold medal, 3 silver medals and 1 bronze medal and with 126 points in the last year's edition of the competitions.

The victory came two day after the Iranian U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team won the same U17 Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday.

KI