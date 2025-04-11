Ties with Iraq among important aspects of Iran foreign ties

During a phone conversation with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Friday, President Pezeshkian expressed that Iran views Iraq as a friendly and brotherly nation.

He expressed hope for an early meeting to discuss strategies for strengthening unity and expanding cooperation aimed at enhancing the welfare, tranquility, and development of both Iranians and Iraqis, as well as other regional nations.

In response, President Rashid congratulated Iran’s Leader, government, and people on the Persian New Year and Eid al-Fitr, reaffirming that the Iraqi government and citizens stand by the Islamic Republic. He noted that Iraqis have always wished the best for their neighbors and friends.

Rashid also expressed eagerness for a meeting with President Pezeshkian at the earliest opportunity to explore ways to develop their relationship, stating that Iraq is ready to collaborate with Iran to enhance security, stability, and welfare for both nations and beyond.

