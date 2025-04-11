Fire breaks out at PVC pipe factory in MP's Dhar district

There was no report of any injuries to anyone in the blaze that engulfed the unit located in Sector 3 of Pithampur Industrial Area, he said.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Smoke rising from the accident site is visible from several kilometers, the official said.

After being alerted, authorities started a firefighting operation at the industrial area. The administration officials also reached the spot.

Chief Municipal Officer of Pithampur Municipality Rishikant Shukla said that a fire has broken out in a factory that manufactures PVC pipes.

Efforts are being made to control the fire. Fifteen tankers have also been engaged to provide water uninterruptedly to the firefighters. The blaze will be fully controlled in the next two to three hours, he added.

