Iran marks "National Nuclear Technology Day"

On the day in 2006, Iranian scientists succeeded in producing a complete cycle of nuclear fuel on a laboratory scale.

By announcing the success of Iranian scientists end technical exerts in completing the nuclear fuel cycle using Iran-made centrifuges to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Islamic Republic of Iran was placed among the countries that have the technology to enrich uranium for the peaceful purposes.

Today, Iran proudly has the highest rate of growth in the production of science, and in fields such as the production and proliferation of stem cells, nanotechnology, and in the production of various types of radiopharmaceuticals using nuclear knowledge, it is among the countries with that advanced knowledge.

Now, 19 years after the first nuclear technology celebration, the dream of Iran’s young scientists to operate thousands of centrifuges and produce fuel for the power plants has come true, and Iran would become a leading power in the field of peaceful nuclear technology.

In the field of nuclear science, now with the expansion of nuclear medicine products and services, a significant part of the pharmaceutical needs of the country's medical and health centers is met domestically, and the activities in the sectors in need are being carried out at a fast pace.

In recent years, Iran's nuclear scientists have succeeded in producing a variety of consumer products that are needed by the Iranian scientific and research centers.

By producing new generations of centrifuges after declaring the new achievements to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian scientists have placed Iran among the countries possessing uranium enrichment technology, and Iran has joined the member states with such an advanced technology.

Iran's completion of nuclear fuel production capacity in 2006 came as a surprise to the Western States; that’s why they built up their pressure on Iran in terms of sanctions to preserve the monopoly in the nuclear realm.

Through the Israeli regime, they assassinated top Iranian nuclear scientists but still could not stop the country’s nuclear progress.

Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting of sanctions on the country's economy within the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, but the Western participants in the deal reneged on their promises in the accord after the US illegal withdrawal from it in May 2018. That forced Iran to take some steps away from the nuclear deal amid in difference of Western powers to Washington's illegal sanctions.

April 9 or Farvardin 20th in the Iranian calendar symbolizes national pride of Iranians in achieving nuclear power despite oppressive sanctions; a capability for which innocent Iranian scientists sacrificed their lives.

Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), recently said a few days ahead of the anniversary of the "National Day of Nuclear Technology" that achievements of the country's nuclear industry will be unveiled in a ceremony later on Wednesday.

MNA