According to Yemen’s al-Masirah network, US aggression targeted Jabal Nuqum, east of the capital Sana'a.

This latest aggression marks yet another escalation in the already volatile situation in the Red Sea region.

US aggression launched 3 airstrikes on the Fajj ‘Attan area in Ma'in District, southwest of Sana'a, the source said.

According to the reports, US aggression targeted a farm with 2 airstrikes in the Al-Hawari area, south of Al-Ma'mar, in Hamdan District.

MNA/