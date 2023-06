Sina Khalilil (65kg), Abolfazl Hosseini (71kg) and Abolfazl Rahmani (80kg) claimed gold medals at the event.

Other freestyle wrestlers at the weight classes of 45, 48, 51, 55, 60, 92 and 110kg will finish the matches in the coming days.

Earlier yesterday, the Iranian U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team won the U17 Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

TM/FNA14020322000896