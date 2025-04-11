Tehran to assess US intent, resolve in Oman talks

"In earnest and with candid vigilance we are giving diplomacy a genuine chance," the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesperson said on X on Friday.

"US should value this decision formed despite their prevailing confrontational hoopla," the spokesperson added.

"We don't prejudge, we don't predict," he said, adding, "We intend to assess the other side's intent and resolve this Saturday."

"We shall reflect and respond accordingly," the Iranian diplomat added.

The Iranian and American delegations will arrive in Muscat, the capital of Oman, before noon on Saturday and after holding a meeting with the Omani Foreign Minister, they will begin indirect negotiations with the American side, Tasnim said in report on Friday.

According to the reports, the Omani Foreign Minister will play the intermediary role in conveying the message between the two sides.

The Iranian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, and the American delegation will be headed by Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East.

"The rumor that Whitaker will not travel to Oman if direct negotiations are not held has not been confirmed by any source so far," added the report.

MNA/