Trump says wants Iran to be great, happy country

“I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country, but they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said Friday night aboard Air Force One as he flew to Florida for the weekend, AP reported.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America are set to hold indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday to discuss Iran's nuclear program and lifting unjust sanctions imposed on Tehran.

