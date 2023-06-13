Iran freestylers advance to final at Asian C’ships

Ahoura Khateri (45kg), Amir-Reza Teymourizad (55 kg), Sajjad Pirdaye (60 kg), Tohid Nouri (92 kg), and Abolfazl Mohammadnejad (110 kg) beat their opponents on their way to the final matches.

In the weight category of 48 kg, Sam Sayyar defeated his Japanese rival and reached the semi-final of the tournament.

But in the 51kg category, Amir-Mohammad Navazi was beaten by his Japanese opponent and failed to reach the final.

Earlier, Sina Khalilil (65kg), Abolfazl Hosseini (71kg), and Abolfazl Rahmani (80kg) claimed gold medals at the event.

