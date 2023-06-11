Iranian junior Greco-Roman wrestlers shine in Bishkek

Mohammad-Meraj Mehmedi won the first gold medal for Iran with a 4-3 victory over his Kyrgyz rival in the 51kg weight category of the sporting event.

Also, in the weight categories of 55kg, 92kg, and 110 kg, Mohammad-Reza Gholami and Ali-Akbar Asghari, as well as Amir-Hossein Abdevali from Iran, defeated their Indian, Uzbek, and Kazakh opponents 4-3, 5-0, and 5-3 respectively and each won the gold medal for Iran.

Erfan Moradi received a silver medal after accepting defeat against his Kyrgyz rival in the final of 45kg.

The other Iranian wrestler in the weight category of 60kg, Ali Dezfoulinejad received the bronze medal in the Bishkek tournament.

Iranian Junior wrestlers will compete in the three remaining weight categories today on Sunday.

AMK/IRN85136181