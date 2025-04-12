Yemen launches fresh attack on Tel Aviv with drones

The Spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, announced that the Yemeni forces, in a special military operation, targeted two military targets in Tel Aviv in the center of the occupied territories using drones.

He stressed that the operation was launched in support of the Palestinian people.

The Israeli military has not commented on the attack, and there were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

