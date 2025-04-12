Explosion reported at Greek railway offices in Athens

No injuries were reported, and authorities cordoned off the area. The building had been evacuated prior to the bomb's detonation.

The blast took place in front of the Hellenic Train offices, in an area neighboring hotels, restaurants tourist rentals, and near one of Athens' busiest highways.

Police officials confirmed that two Greek media organizations received warning calls about an explosive device set to go off within 35 minutes.

Greek daily Efsyn and news website Zougla said the explosive device had been hidden in a padlocked backpack, placed on a scooter without license plates.

The device detonated before a police bomb disposal squad could disable it.

The Hellenic Train building was undamaged in the explosion.

RHM/