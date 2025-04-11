Reaching agreement possible if US stops threats, intimidation

As in the past, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to discuss its peaceful nuclear program and has been in talks with China, Russia, and three European countries over the past few months, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi said in a meeting in Serbia.

Referring to the indirect negotiations on the nuclear issue between Iran and the United States in Muscat, he said, "If the American side does not raise irrelevant issues and demands and puts aside threats and intimidation, there is a good possibility of reaching an agreement."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in dialogue and interaction based on mutual respect, and we reject any form of bullying or coercion," Takht-e-Ravanchi notted.

In another part of his speech, Takht-Ravanchi referred to Iran's principled policy of establishing the best relations with its neighbors and emphasized that dialogue and interaction are the most important strategies for resolving regional issues.

MNA