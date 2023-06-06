Iran’s Amouzad tops UWW ranking in freestyle once again

According to UWW, Rahman Amouzad in the 65 kg weight category is placed at the top of the world ranking of weights once again, while Kamran Ghasempour ranked second in the 92 kg weight category.

Reza Atri ranked third in the 61kg weight category.

Also, Younes Emami, Mohammad Nokhodi, Hassan Yazdani, and Amirhossein Zare were ranked fourth in the 74kg, 79kg, 86kg, and 125kg weight categories respectively.

In the Greco-Roman ranking, Amin Mirzazadeh ranked second in the 130 kg weight category, while Nasser Alizadeh and Mohammad-Hadi Saravi ranked third in the 87kg and 97kg weight categories.

