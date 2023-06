Iran finishes Armenian Sargsyan Cup with 6 medals

The Iranian freestyle wrestling team claimed six medals at the international Sargsyan Cup in Armenia on Saturday.

The Iranian wrestlers gained 2 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

For Iran, Amir Ali Azarpira in the 97 kg weight category and Salar Habibi in 125 kg won a gold medal, each; Ali Qolizadegan in 61 kg weight, Amin Taheri in 125 kg won a silver medal each, Peyman Biabani in 65 kg weight and Amir Hossein Hosseini in 74 kg won a bronze medal each.

The Stepan Sargsyan Cup is being held at Yerevan’s Mika Sports Complex on June 15-17.

