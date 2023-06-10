  1. Sports
5 Iranian junior wrestlers into final of Asian championships

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Five Iranian junior Greco-Roman wrestlers have advanced to the final of the Junior Asian Championships underway in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Erfan Moradi, Mohammad-Meraj Mehmedi, Mohammad-Reza Gholami, Ali-Akbar Asghari, and Amir-Hossein Abdevali defeated all their rivals in 45, 51, 55, 92, and 110 weight classes on their way to the final game.

But in the 60kg category, Ali Dezfoulinejad was beaten by his Kazakh rival and failed to reach the final.

The final games of five Iranian junior Greco-Roman wrestlers will be held later in the day.

Iranian Junior wrestlers will compete in the three remaining weight categories on Sunday.

