Tehran reacts to Germany resolution at UN rights council

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned Germany’s double-standard approach to human rights, accusing it of interfering in Iran’s internal affairs with its recent resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Speaking on Friday, Baghaei criticized Germany for consistently exploiting human rights mechanisms to further its political agenda against other countries, including Iran.

He described Germany’s collaboration with Britain and other countries in presenting the anti-Iran resolution as indicative of their selective and hypocritical stance on human rights.

“Germany, as the second-largest supplier of arms to the genocidal Israeli regime, shares responsibility for all atrocities and gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed against innocent Palestinians and other civilians in the region,” he said.

“Thus, it has no moral or legal standing to present itself as a defender of human rights,” Baghaei added.

He also recalled Iran’s longstanding demand for Germany to be held accountable for its active role in providing chemical weapons to Iraq’s former regime, which caused significant casualties among Iranian military personnel and civilians during the Iran-Iraq war.

Baghaei urged German officials to prove the sincerity of their claims about human rights and justice by accepting Iran’s formal proposal for a joint fact-finding mechanism to uncover the extent of German companies’ and officials’ involvement in arming the Saddam Hussein regime with chemical weapons.

The U.N. Human Rights Council passed the resolution against Iran with 24 votes in favor, 8 against, and 15 abstentions.

