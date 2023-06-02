Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers win Bishkek world competitions

At Bishkek Ranking Series 2023, also known as the Kaba Uulu Kozhomkul & Raatbek Sanatbaev wrestling series, the national Iranian team had representatives to compete against their opponents in 10 different weights.

At the end of the completions on Friday the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers bagged 8 medals (5 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) to become champion.

The national wrestling team of won the championship with 175 points. followed by Uzbekistan with 148 points and Georgia finished third with 139 points.

