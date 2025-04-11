EU to target 9 Iranians over citizen detentions

In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security. Among them are at least 20 European citizens, diplomats say.



Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from countries through such arrests, allegations rejected by Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality.

To free them we will increase pressure on Iran, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told lawmakers earlier this week.

"We will adopt on Monday additional European sanctions against Iranian officials who are responsible for this policy of state hostage-taking," he said, without mentioning the number.

A senior European diplomat and a second diplomat said nine people among those deemed responsible for the policy would be added to the EU sanctions list, which covers asset freezes and travel bans. They did not name them.



