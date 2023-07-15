Iran runner-up at U15 Asian Wrestling C’ship

The Iranian wrestlers claimed one gold, four silver, and four bronze medals in the sporting event.

Amir-Mohammad Zarinkam won the gold medal in the 57kg weight category, while Amir-Abbas Ramezani (41kg), Sam Arshad (44kg), Ariobarzan Mohammadi (62kg), and Arsham Vahabian (68kg) received each silver medals.

Also, Matin Khandan (38kg), Arian Mehralizadeh (52kg), Ali Taherlou (75kg), and Kavian Tavahi (85kg) gained each bronze medal in the tournament.

The U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023 is underway in Amman, Jordan. The event is scheduled from July 12 to 20.

