Iran, Armenia military drill to strengthen border security

The joint exercise reflects the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strategic commitment to strengthening border security, countering terrorism, and promoting lasting peace in the Caucasus through military coordination with neighboring countries.

Brigadier General Seyed Morteza Mirian, senior representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, emphasized Iran's policy of respecting the territorial integrity of all neighboring countries, stating, "Friendship with all nations and defense of regional sovereignty are pillars of our strategic doctrine.

"He highlighted the IRGC Ground Force's full readiness and seamless coordination with the Armenian military in organizing this drill.

The joint drill was conducted in the Nordooz region, under the Ashura Regional Headquarters.

Light and heavy weapons, sniper operations, demolitions, and support fire drills were part of the exercise.

The drill was led by Brigadier General Valiollah Madani, Deputy Operations Commander of the IRGC Ground Force.

Senior Iranian military officials closely supervised the planning and execution stages.

This joint maneuver comes amid increased regional tensions and is seen as a clear message that Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to peace and cooperation, while preserving its national security and strategic depth. Iran’s collaboration with Armenia, a neighboring country with historical ties, is in line with Tehran's broader policy of regional diplomacy and defense readiness.

