Pashinyan says situation is critical at Lachin corridor

"I think we will now discuss the situation in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. Unfortunately, the humanitarian situation there remains tense, with no gas or electricity for several months. And the situation in the Lachin corridor remains tense. I will emphasize that Russian peacekeepers deliver food to Nagorno-Karabakh in limited quantities. In general, the humanitarian crisis there continues," he said at the Sochi meeting, TASS reported.

Earlier, Azerbaijan established a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. The Armenian Foreign Ministry criticized the move as a blatant violation of the trilateral agreement reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev, and Vladimir Putin in 2020, which put an end to hostilities around Nagorno-Karabakh that had been going on since the fall of that year.

According to the terms of the agreement, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the Lachin corridor.

The Armenian prime minister has repeatedly expressed concern about the closure of the corridor and stated that Armenia will raise this issue in talks with Moscow.

