Moscow rejects Pashinyan’s claims over Russian peacekeepers

"Russian peacekeepers are fulfilling their mission," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Russia is working to resolve the aggravation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Sputnik reported.

"For those who do not know, I would like to remind you that there have been exacerbations before and there have been problems, and the parties blamed each other, and it was the Russian peacekeepers who did everything to stabilize the situation and they succeeded. Therefore, such an attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted," Zakharova concluded.

Last week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russian peacekeepers allegedly do not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the Lachin corridor, this statement was made despite the efforts of the Russian side to unblock the corridor.

Commenting on a remark by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who alleged that the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh had not been meeting their responsibilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Thursday, "Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and peace in the areas where they were deployed and they have been acting exclusively in accordance with the spirit and the letter of the documents signed between the sides."

"We will certainly continue to discuss this with our Armenian colleagues and allies," he pledged, TASS reported.

Addressing a government meeting earlier on Thursday, Pashinyan said that under a trilateral statement issued by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh had obligations to control the Lachin corridor but that de facto they had not been fulfilling these responsibilities.

He referred to Point 6 of the joint statement envisaging such an obligation for Russia’s peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan ensuring the safety of civilians, vehicles, and shipments along the corridor.

"De facto it turns out that the obligation assumed under the trilateral statement — to keep the Lachin corridor under control — is not fulfilled by the Russian peacekeepers either," the Armenian premier lamented.