Armenia transmitted peace deal proposals to Azerbaijan

"The Republic of Armenia has sent its proposals for a peace agreement to Azerbaijan, and we are ready to sign a deal with such content. I hope that Azerbaijan's reaction will also be positive," he said.

When addressing the Lachin corridor situation, Pashinyan noted that Azerbaijan's actions caused a food shortage in the Karabakh region. "The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains extremely tense as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor. Hundreds of families remain separated on different sides of the blockade. Nagorno-Karabakh lacks a number of basic necessities, including food," he claimed.

The prime minister also added that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, deployed according to the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, had obligations to control the Lachin corridor, but de facto did not fulfill them.

"De facto it turns out that the obligation assumed under the trilateral statement - to keep the Lachin corridor under control - is not fulfilled by the Russian peacekeepers either. Of course, this happens as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal actions, but it does not change the situation, because the main purpose of the presence of the Russian peacekeeping forces is to prevent such lawlessness and to keep the Lachin corridor under control," Pashinyan stressed, TASS reported.

MNA/PR