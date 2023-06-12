Iran envoy confers on trade ties with Azeri customs chief

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku held a meeting with Shahin Baghirov, the State Customs Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic.

In the meeting, the closer cooperation between the customs of the two countries, especially in the four shared border crossings, removing barriers to exchanges and speeding up the customs and transit procedures, optimal use of the electronic system for declaring information before entering the border terminals, and other topics of mutual interest were discussed and emphasized in the meeting.

Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have four operating road and rail border crossings in the cities of Astara, Bila Savar, Jolfa and Poldasht.

