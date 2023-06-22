Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in US next week: Pashinyan

Pashinyan made the remarks at the June 22 Cabinet meeting where he also said that the meeting is going to take place in Washington.

"Armenia has also offered Azerbaijan to hold a session of the delimitation commission, and there is a principled agreement to convene it," he added, according to Armen Press.

Armenia is also ready for the unblocking of transport and economic connections as soon as possible, under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties and the principle of reciprocity,” Pashinyan further added.

Washington, Moscow and the European Union are all trying separately to help ensure permanent peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars in the last 30 years and regularly clash over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Karabakh.

On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Karabakh.

Later, the three leaders adopted several more joint statements on the situation in the region. Thus, on January 11, 2021, they agreed to set up a working group at a level of deputy foreign ministers to focus on establishing transport and economic ties in the region.

SKH/PR