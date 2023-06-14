Two Indians wounded in Azerbaijani shooting: Armenia

Doctors have successfully completed the surgeries on the two victims of the Azerbaijani cross-border shooting in the Armenian village of Yeraskh, the Armenian "Armen Press" reported.

According to the Armenian website, the Ministry of Healthcare said the surgeries passed successfully and the victims are in a moderate condition.

The two victims, nationals of India, were wounded when Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at a construction site in Yeraskh.

The Indian nationals were construction workers employed at the construction site of a steel plant in Yeraskh.

