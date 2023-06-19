  1. World
Jun 19, 2023, 4:15 PM

Tensions rising at Armenia, Azerbaijan borders

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Tensions have increased recently in the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as Armenia accused the Azeri side of attacking its positions.

The Armenian defense ministry said that Azeri forces targeted the military positions of Armenia in the villages of Sotk and Yeraskh early Monday.

No one was injured during Azerbaijan's artillery attack, the Armenian ministry said.

Reacting to the issue, Azerbaijan's defense ministry rejected the accusations made by the Armenian side.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s.

Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

