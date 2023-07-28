"Iran-Azerbaijan ties on a constructive, positive path"

According to a statement by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian stated, “The cooperation process between the two countries is currently on a constructive and positive track.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister described the recent meeting of the heads of the joint commission for economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan in Astara as successful, adding that good agreements, especially in the field of rail and road, were made between the two sides.

Referring to the virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday next week, Amir-Abdollahian once again condemned the insulting of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his part, called his Iranian counterpart’s recent visit to Baku significant. He added, “In the shortest time after this visit, we can see its positive effects on the bilateral relations of the two countries.”

Jeyhun Bayramov expressed Azerbaijan’s gratitude for the constructive positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Karabakh, and went on to explain the latest status of the negotiations with Armenia and the Lachine Corridor.

The two sides further regarded as non-constructive the presence and interference of foreign forces in the region, while emphasizing the necessity of resolving regional issues by regional countries and actors.

MNA/MFA