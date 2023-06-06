Assad receives former Lebanese President after 14 years

In the meeting, Bashar al-Assad said that Lebanon’s strength lies in its political and economic stability, SANA reported.

He also added that the Lebanese people have the potential to make this stability through dialogue and consensus, and the most significant is by adhering to the principles of not betting on changes.

The Syrian president expressed his confidence on the Lebanese capability to overcome all the problems and challenges and devote the role of their national and constitutional institutions.

“General Aoun played a role in maintaining the fraternal relation between Syria and Lebanon for the interest of the two countries,” he continued.

“Syria and Lebanon cannot consider their challenges in isolation from each other,” Assad went on to say, noting that the Arab-Arab rapprochement that took place recently and was manifested in Arab League Jeddah Summit will positively affect Syria and Lebanon.

General Aoun, for his part, stressed that the Lebanese people adhere to their national unity despite all circumstances.

He also stated that Syria has overcome the difficult and serious stage thanks to the awareness of its people and their faith in their army and leadership.

The former Lebanese President stressed that Syria’s prosperity will have a positive impact on Lebanon and its people.

The last time Michel Aoun visited Damascus was in 2009 and before the parliamentary elections at that time.

This visit takes place at a time when Lebanon has once again entered a presidential vacuum. The country lacks a president since October last year, when the term of Michel Aoun ended.

