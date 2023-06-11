  1. World
Jun 11, 2023, 4:40 PM

US forces kill 1 Syrian civilian, injure some others

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – One civilian was killed and others were injured by fire from the US occupation forces as they carried out an airdrop in Hasakah countryside on Sunday.

Local sources told SANA that the US occupation warplanes carried out a massive airdrop operation on Sunday at Dawn in Hasakah's southern countryside, with the support of the militants of the US-backed QSD militia.

The airdrop was carried out in the village of Salham, southeast of al-Shadadi, in the southern countryside of Hasakah, along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

It was accompanied by heavy and indiscriminate shooting at the locals’ homes and lands.

The sources added that the US occupation forces and the QSD militants cordoned off the village, and opened fire on the people who tried to leave the village, fearing for their lives, which led to the martyrdom of a civilian and the injury of others.

The legitimate Syrian government in Damascus led by President Bashar Assad considers the presence of the American and Turkish forces on Syrian soil as illegal and occupation and has called for their immediate withdrawal to exercise its sovereignty over all the Syrian territories. 

