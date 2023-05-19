  1. Politics
Assad arrives in Saudi Arabia for Arab League summit

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – President Bashar al-Assad Thursday arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the 32nd round of Arab Summit.

Different high-ranking Saudi officials welcomed Presided al-Assad upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, according to SANA news agency.

Assad attendance marks the culmination of steady efforts to bring Syria back into the international stage much to the Western States and the Israeli regime's chagrin who sought to isolate and topple his government.

Syria's return to the Arab League also marks the fruitfulness of Iran and Russia's efforts in defending the Syrian government against foreign-backed terrorism.

