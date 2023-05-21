VIDEO: Hezbollah holds military exercise in S Lebanon

On May 25, 2000, the Israeli regime's army withdrew from territory in Southern Lebanon, marking the end of the South Lebanon conflict (1985–2000). The withdrawal came after the continued attack on Israeli military positions in occupied Lebanese territory by Hezbollah forced Israeli forces to withdraw.
TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – At the threshold of the anniversary of the liberation of Lebanon, the Hezbollah Resistance movement held a military exercise in the southern of the country.
News Code 200981
