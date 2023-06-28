Iran to join Lebanon five-way committee

Al Binaa newspaper reported that France has proposed Saudi Arabia add Tehran to the five-way committee considering the importance of Iran's role in the region and in the case of Lebanon.

According to informed sources, the five-way committee (France, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt) will hold a meeting next week, but due to Iran's participation, it will be a six-way meeting.

According to reports, after returning to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's special envoy in Lebanon affairs, will meet with Lebanese officials during his second trip and invite them to engage in inclusive dialogue.

It is not yet clear whether the inclusive dialogue meeting will be held in Lebanon, France, or an Arab country. It is likely it will take place in France at the end of July, and the new Doha conference will be held in Paris.

Former Lebanese president Michel Aoun's term ended in October of 2022 and since then, the nation's lawmakers have been unable to reach an agreement as to who should replace him and assume the presidency.

Since that time, according to Lebanese constitutional law, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati's transitional cabinet, a caretaker government with limited powers, has been carrying out the duties of the president in the Lebanese government.

