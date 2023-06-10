  1. Politics
Iran, Syria FMs stress implementation of agreements

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister and his Syrian counterpart stressed the implementation of the agreements reached between Tehran and Damascus.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Faisal Mekdad in a phone conversation on Saturday discussed the latest bilateral relations between Iran and Syria, as well as regional developments. 

Mekdad briefed the Iranian foreign minister on recent developments in Syria's relations with Arab countries. 

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, congratulated Syria's recent successes and considered these developments positive and constructive.

The two foreign ministers also pointed to the successful visit of the Iranian President to Syria, emphasizing the two countries' determination to implement the agreements reached during President Raeis's visit.

