5 killed in Israeli regime attack on Syria-Lebanon border

Zionists targeted a position of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine group, killing 5 of its forces.

On Monday, Arab sources reported an attack launched by the Israeli regime on the outskirts of Damascus. The reports added that the attack left no causalities.

The news comes as the Lebanese Hezbollah held a large military exercise on May 21 with the aim of showing the readiness of the Resistance to defend the Lebanese soil. The exercise was held on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the liberation of South Lebanon.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has emphasized its readiness to participate in the battle against the Zionist regime.

MP/FNA14020310000389