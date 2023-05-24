Sultan of Oman to visit Iran on Sunday

The Sultanate of Oman announced in a statement that Haitham bin Tariq will travel to Iran next Sunday, according to Oman News Agency.

The statement said that the Sultan of Oman will pay a two-day visit to Iran in order to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, and to consolidate the important relations and good neighborliness.

The Statement further stated that the Sultan of Oman's visit to Tehran comes in response to the previus invitation extended to him by the Iranian president Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

This trip is in line with the continuation of consultation and coordination between the two sides in order to review regional developments and the international situation.

