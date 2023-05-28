  1. Economy
May 28, 2023, 8:56 PM

Iran, Oman officials sign 4 coooperation documens

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Four cooperation documents were signed between the officials of Iran and Oman during the visit of the Sultan of the neighboring country to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the first day of the official visit of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday afternoon, the officials of the two countries signed 4 documents in the field of economic and investment cooperation, cooperation in free zones and cooperation in the field of energy. 

The Ministers of Oil and Economic Affairs and Finance and the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Free Commercial-Industrial and Special Economic Zones from Iran and the Ministers of Energy, Economy and Trade of Oman signed the joint cooperation documents to increase cooperation between the two countries.

After signing the documents, the Iranian economy minister announced the signing of an agreement to form a joint investment committee between Iran and Oman.

