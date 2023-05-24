Egypt, Iran to exchange ambs this year: Arab media

Two officials said that a meeting has been agreed in principle between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raeisi, the UAE National claimed.

They said the meeting is likely to take place by the end of the year.

The UAE English media further claimed that the news comes days after Oman's ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, paid a two-day visit to Egypt where he and Mr El Sisi discussed Cairo's relations with Tehran, according to the officials.

Oman enjoys close relations with Muslim, non-Arab Iran and has frequently assumed mediating roles in regional conflicts or in disputes pitting Tehran's clergy-led regime against other governments, in the Arab world and in the West.

According to the report, Iran said it wanted better relations with Egypt, the most populous Arab nation.

Meanwhile, it was reported yesterday that some informed diplomatic sources had said after the recent meeting of the Sultan of Oman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, that the restoration of Tehran-Cairo relations was among the most important issues discussed in the meeting.

The Sultan of Oman was said earlier today that will visit Tehran on Sunday.

