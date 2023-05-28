Turkmenistan's senior official due in Iran

Mahdi Rahimi wrote in a post on his Twitter account, "Sultan of Oman is on the way to Tehran. The chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, the highest official of the northern neighboring country, is coming to Iran on Tuesday."

"Other important guests will come soon," he continued.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman will arrive in Tehran later today at the official invitati

on of the President of Iran at the head of a political and economic delegation.

The 13th government in Iran under President Ebrahim Reisi has hosted the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and the President of Iraq since the beginning of this year in the Iranian calendar (March 22, 2023). Moreover, with today's visit of the Sultan of Oman to Tehran and the Tuesday visit of the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, it will have hosted a total of 13 senior foreign officials since it assumed presidential office in August 2021.

