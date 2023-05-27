Iran envoy, Taliban FM discuss ties, water right issues

Taliban's senior diplomat Hafiz Zia Ahmad in a tweet announced that the Special Representative of Iran's President for Afghanistan Affairs met and held talks with the Taliban interim government's foreign minister on Saturday.

During the meeting, Kazemi Qomi expressed the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Doha meeting and presented a report of the meeting, according to Zia.

Muttaqi, for his part, hailed the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Doha meeting regarding the issues related to the Afghan prisoners.

He also called for solving bilateral issues and problems through dialogue and understanding.

Recently, Iranian officials criticized the Taliban for violating Iran’s water rights from the Hirmand River (also known as Helmand).

MP/FNA14020306000414