Jun 17, 2023, 12:16 PM

Envoy:

Taliban agrees Iranian experts to visit Kajakai Dam

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi says that the Taliban have agreed to the visit of Iranian experts to the Kajakai Dam.

Kazemi Qomi also called on the Taliban officials to adhere to the 1973 Hirmand River Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.

Iran's water rights must be secured within the framework of the treaty reached between Iran and Afghanistan, the Iranian ambassador said while speaking in a TV program.

Referring to Iran's water rights from the Hirmand River (also known as Helmand), the Iranian interior minister recently cited, "If there is water in the dams, the Taliban side must provide Iran's share, and if there is not, this issue must be clarified for us. Because our experts believe that there is water in these dams, but the Taliban side says that there is no water."

A joint committee is set to be formed to visit the dams and resolve the issue, according to Vahidi.

Iran's demands for this water right are based on the treaty reached in 1973 and detailed negotiations have been conducted at different levels in this regard. Iranian officials have always emphasized the correct implementation of the 1973 Hirmand River Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.

