Iran not to retreat one iota from water rights in Hirmand

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian said that the government is making its utmost efforts to tackle water scarcity in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

He said that transferring water from the Tehlab Plain can meet a part of the need for water in Sistan and Baluchistan.

With regard to the water share from the Hirmand/Helmand River, which flows into Iran from Afghanistan, Mehrabian stressed that Tehran will not retreat one iota from its water rights in Hirmand.

Noting that the water right has not yet been achieved despite various consultations with Afghanistan on the release of water, the energy minister said, "The president is insisting on this issue and requested all officials to pay attention to the matter."

The energy minister also said the Raeisi administration is taking the necessary measures to supply water to Sistan and Baluchestan.

