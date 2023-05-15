Iran plans major decisions on Afghan water rights issue

Ali Akbar Mehrabian said that the decisions will be finalized in a Monday meeting where key government departments responsible for water rights issue will be represented.

“Some important decisions will be made in the meeting on how to solve the water problem in the east of the country,” said Mehrabian.

His statement came hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi ordered ministries of foreign affairs and energy in Iran to pursue the case of water rights from Helmand, also known as Hirmand in Iran, given the significance of the issue for people living in the east of the country.

Mehrabian said government departments will exhaust all measures to safeguard Iran’s water rights from Helmand.

Iran has become more serious in its efforts to persuade the ruling Taliban group in Afghanistan to comply with its obligations under the 1973 Helmand River water treaty.

Authorities warned in January that Afghan refugees will be expelled from the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan if the region does not receive the water supply it is entitled to under the agreement.

Reports have suggested that people in Sistan may face acute water shortages in the upcoming months in the absence of water supply from Afghanistan.

MNA/PressTV