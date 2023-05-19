Iran FM says Afghanistan committed to supplying Hirmand water

In response to a statement by the Taliban government which was in turn made in response to Iran's repeated calls for taking practical action in fulfilling its commitments under the 1973 Hirmand Treaty, the Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement on Friday in which it called once again on Kabul to live up to its commitments to supply water in Hirmand River to Iran in accordance with the treaty.

"Yesterday, we witnessed a statement by Afghanistan's ruling body. The statement on May 18. 2023 by the Afghan side about Hirmand water rights includes contradictory and inaccurate information, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly rejects it," the Iran foreign ministry said in its statement on Friday.

"The treaty between Iran and Afghanistan on the Hirmand River water share signed on the 13th of March 1973, clearly and without any ambiguity has clarified the Iranian side's share of the Hirmand River water. This right is a legal, objective and certain right and Afghanistan is committed to supplying the aforementioned rights and in accordance with Article 5 of the treaty, it must not take any action to deprive Iran of its right partially or completely."

"Over the past year and a half, despite the fact that the rulers of Afghanistan have repeatedly insisted on adhering to their obligations according to the treaty, in practice, they have not lived up to their obligations under the treaty regarding doing the necessary cooperation in releasing the water and securing Iran's legitimate rights and have not supplied Iran's share of water," it further said.

The statement further says that making merely political statements on not supplying the Islamic Republic of Iran's share of water and blaming climatic factors such as drought and water reduction in Hirmand, require experts inspection in accordance with the provisions of the treaty.

The Iranian foreign ministry further said that until the Islamic Republic of Iran's technical experts are not allowed to visit the water flow and upstream of Hirmand according to the Hirmand Treaty, especially Article 5 of Protocol No. 1 of that treaty, any comments regarding the reduction in Hirmand water are not acceptable.

The statement further said that diverting the river's water flow and non-cooperation on the part of Afghan officials cannot be justified by making political statements.

The Iranian statement further reads "So far, negotiations and talks have been held in a friendly atmosphere and by adhering to the principle of good neighborliness, and efforts have been made to resolve all issues, including the issue of water share in accordance with the conditions and interests of the parties."

The statement further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take necessary actions and insists on Afghanistan's full responsibility in that regard.

