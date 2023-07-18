Iran prioritizes removing barriers to trade with Afghanistan

"Bilateral interactions and communications are realized in the light of securing the interests of the parties", Hassan Kazemi Qomi wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to the Iranian ambassador, "Removing obstacles and resolving problems facing investment and trade, which is done with the aim of developing Iran-Afghanistan economic relations, is one of the priorities of the incumbent government."

"Organizing exports to Afghanistan, facilitating the process of issuing visas for tradesmen and operationalizing the Khaf-Herat railway line, formation of a committee to facilitate and remove barriers to production and investment, supporting investors from two countries, and formation of a mining consortium with the aim of boosting Iran's trade are part of the actions taken so far in the field of economy, production and trade," he further wrote.

