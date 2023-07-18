  1. Economy
Jul 18, 2023

Iran Envoy:

Iran prioritizes removing barriers to trade with Afghanistan



TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Kabul said that removing barriers to the expansion of Iran-Afghanistan economic relations is one of the priorities of the incumbent Iranian government under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

"Bilateral interactions and communications are realized in the light of securing the interests of the parties", Hassan Kazemi Qomi wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. 

According to the Iranian ambassador, "Removing obstacles and resolving problems facing investment and trade, which is done with the aim of developing Iran-Afghanistan economic relations, is one of the priorities of the incumbent government."

"Organizing exports to Afghanistan, facilitating the process of issuing visas for tradesmen and operationalizing the Khaf-Herat railway line, formation of a committee to facilitate and remove barriers to production and investment, supporting investors from two countries, and formation of a mining consortium with the aim of boosting Iran's trade are part of the actions taken so far in the field of economy, production and trade," he further wrote. 

SKH/5840112

News Code 203423

