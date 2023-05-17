Gaining Hirmand water rights Iran's serious demand

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban interim government's foreign minister on Wednesday afternoon during which the two sides also discussed other issues in bilateral ties.

The Iranian minister positively assessed the emphasis of the acting Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan on the adherence of the Afghan ruling body to Iran's water rights, and stated, "Releasing water from Afghanistan and securing Iran's water rights in a practical way is a serious demand of the Islamic Republic of Iran and this affects bilateral relations."

Referring to the many problems that Iran's lack of water rights and the resulting drought have caused for the people of the Iranian Province of Sistan and Baluchistan, Amir- Abdollahian expressed hope that the Afghan side would take the necessary effort to release the water from the dam on Hirmand River and bring water to the province.

Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the strict and complete implementation of 1351 Treaty about Hirmand water shares, including the possibility of a joint technical committee between the two countries visiting the water situation on the Afghan side, and called that very important for Iran.

Referring to the efforts of the enemies to destroy the relations between the two countries, the Iranian top diplomat called some border tensions a negative factor and emphasized Afghanistan's responsibility to prevent such incident from happening again.

"Commitment to the security of the shared border is our red line," he added.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, for his part, pointed to the problems that his country faces, including drought and technical issues with the dam on the river, reaffirming Iran's right to water according to the Hirmand Treaty. He explained the Afghan side's efforts to resolve the water problem as well as border skirmishes issues.

Muttaqi also emphasized Afghanistan's commitment to border security with its neighbors.

The two sides also exchanged views on electricity, railway and border trade projects.

Amir-Abdollahian once again stressed the urgent need to release the water and the inspection visit of the joint technical team to the water situation in the Kajaki Dam.

