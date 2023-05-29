No problem on Iran-Afghanistan border at moment

Regarding the recent border tensions between Iran and Afghanistan, Vahidi stressed, "There was a border shooting on the border by the Afghan border guards, and naturally, their response was given appropriately."

Saying that there is no problem at the moment, he added that the border point is open for traffic.

Taliban forces opened fire at the Sasoli border checkpoint in the Zabul District on Saturday morning. Two Iranian border guards were martyred and 2 other citizens were injured in the clashes.

Referring to Iran's water rights from the Hirmand River (also known as Helmand), the Iranian interior minister cited, "If there is water in the dams, the Taliban side must provide Iran's share, and if there is not, this issue must be clarified for us. Because our experts believe that there is water in these dams, but the Taliban side says that there is no water."

A joint committee is set to be formed to visit the dams and resolve the issue, according to Vahidi.

Iran's demands for this water right are based on the treaty reached in 1973 and detailed negotiations have been conducted at different levels in this regard. Iranian officials have always emphasized the correct implementation of the 1973 Hirmand River Treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.

