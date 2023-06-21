"There is favorable ground for investment in Afghanistan"

Hamid Karzai made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

Karzai wrote in a post on his Twitter account that the he and Iranian ambassador stressed increasing bilateral economic cooperation.

According to the former Afghan president, the two sides said given the favorable security conditions, the ground is laid for the economic and commercial activities of both domestic and foreign investors.

The two sides expressed hope that the expansion of commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries will reduce unemployment and meet the urgent needs of the Afghan people.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the largest economic partners of Afghanistan.

